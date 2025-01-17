Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 2:15pm

Hunter (foot) is probable for Saturday's game versus Boston.

Trae Young (ribs) is also probable, while Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is questionable, so the Hawks could have some reinforcements versus Boston. Hunter missed the past two games for Atlanta, and he'll be looking to find his form after a slow start to January -- he's hitting 35.5 percent from the field over his last five games.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
