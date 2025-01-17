De'Andre Hunter Injury: Probable for Saturday
Hunter (foot) is probable for Saturday's game versus Boston.
Trae Young (ribs) is also probable, while Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is questionable, so the Hawks could have some reinforcements versus Boston. Hunter missed the past two games for Atlanta, and he'll be looking to find his form after a slow start to January -- he's hitting 35.5 percent from the field over his last five games.
