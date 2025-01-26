De'Andre Hunter Injury: Questionable for Monday's contest

Hunter (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Hunter sat out Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Raptors due to the illness and could be at risk of missing a second straight contest. With Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Trae Young (hamstring) having been ruled out for Monday and with Larry Nance (hand) and Zaccharie Risacher (adductor) joining Hunter as questionable, plenty of minutes could be up for grabs both at forward and guard.