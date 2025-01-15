Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 11:48am

Hunter (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After Hunter was a late scratch Tuesday against the Suns, he'll end up missing his second straight contest. The Hawks are going to be very shorthanded Wednesday, as Trae Young (ribs), Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Zaccharie Risacher (shoulder) are also sidelined. Vit Krejci, David Roddy and Garrison Mathews could all be heavily involved Wednesday.

