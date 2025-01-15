De'Andre Hunter Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Hunter (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After Hunter was a late scratch Tuesday against the Suns, he'll end up missing his second straight contest. The Hawks are going to be very shorthanded Wednesday, as Trae Young (ribs), Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Zaccharie Risacher (shoulder) are also sidelined. Vit Krejci, David Roddy and Garrison Mathews could all be heavily involved Wednesday.