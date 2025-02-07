Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 10:00am

Hunter (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Hunter will need to wait to make his Cavaliers debut after having been acquired by Cleveland on Thursday via trade. HIs next chance to feature will come Monday against Minnesota. The 27-year-old has put together a career-best season thus far, averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.5 assists in 28.8 minutes per game over 37 regular-season appearances (four starts).

