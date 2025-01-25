Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Won't play against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:57pm

Hunter (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Hunter popped up on Saturday morning's injury report due to an illness, and it appears to be severe enough for him not to play. His next chance to take the court will be Monday against the Timberwolves. David Roddy, Vit Krejci and Bogdan Bogdanovic should see increased minutes off the bench due to Hunter's injury.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
