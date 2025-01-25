De'Andre Hunter Injury: Won't play against Toronto

Hunter (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Hunter popped up on Saturday morning's injury report due to an illness, and it appears to be severe enough for him not to play. His next chance to take the court will be Monday against the Timberwolves. David Roddy, Vit Krejci and Bogdan Bogdanovic should see increased minutes off the bench due to Hunter's injury.