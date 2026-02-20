De'Andre Hunter Injury: Won't play Saturday
Hunter (eye) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in San Antonio.
Saturday will mark Hunter's fifth consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's meeting with Memphis. Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden will continue to pick up the slack in Hunter's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Andre Hunter See More
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy BasketballYesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Andre Hunter See More