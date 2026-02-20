De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hunter (eye) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in San Antonio.

Saturday will mark Hunter's fifth consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's meeting with Memphis. Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden will continue to pick up the slack in Hunter's absence.

De'Andre Hunter
Sacramento Kings
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Andre Hunter See More
