De'Andre Hunter Injury: Won't return in 2025-26

Hunter is set to undergo season-ending eye surgery, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Hunter managed to suit up for only two games for Sacramento before opting to undergo a season-ending procedure on his eye, but this likely won't be something that impacts his status for next year's training camp. He will end his 2025-26 campaign with averages of 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 triples in 26.1 minutes per game across 45 regular-season outings (25 starts) between Cleveland and Sacramento. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden are candidates for increased playing time.