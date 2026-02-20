De'Andre Hunter Injury: Won't return in 2025-26
Hunter is set to undergo season-ending eye surgery, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.
Hunter managed to suit up for only two games for Sacramento before opting to undergo a season-ending procedure on his eye, but this likely won't be something that impacts his status for next year's training camp. He will end his 2025-26 campaign with averages of 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 triples in 26.1 minutes per game across 45 regular-season outings (25 starts) between Cleveland and Sacramento. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden are candidates for increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Andre Hunter See More
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy BasketballYesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Andre Hunter See More