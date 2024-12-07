De'Andre Hunter News: Big night off bench

Hunter ended with 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-132 overtime win over the Lakers.

The 26 points tied his season high, and Hunter is thriving as the leader of the Hawks' second unit. The 27-year-old forward has reached 20 points in five of the last six games, averaging 22.5 points, 3.8 boards, 3.5 threes, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.0 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and a dazzling 52.5 percent (21-for-40) from beyond the arc.