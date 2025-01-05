De'Andre Hunter News: Drops 18 points from bench

Hunter produced 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 131-105 loss to the Clippers.

Although Hunter plays exclusively with the second unit, he's one of Atlanta's most consistent scorers and has a very dependable floor for fantasy purposes. A 10-game absence earlier in the season took him off the fantasy radar, but he's averaged a reliable 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists since his return to action.