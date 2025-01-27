Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter News: Good to go against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Hunter (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

An illness prevented Hunter from playing in Saturday's game against the Raptors, but he has recovered enough to suit up for Monday's contest. He has averaged 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.7 minutes per game since and including Jan. 1.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now