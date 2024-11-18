De'Andre Hunter News: Good to go Monday

Hunter (knee) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report for Monday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Hunter is good to go Monday after missing the first half of the back-to-back set for right knee injury management. On Friday, Hunter returned from a 10-game absence due to a knee injury and scored 22 points (7-13 FG) in 21 minutes during a win over Washington.