De'Andre Hunter News: Instant offense off bench in win

Hunter notched 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and one assist across 19 minutes during Friday's 142-105 victory over the Knicks.

It was a very efficient 16 points off the bench for Hunter, who did his damage in the scoring department in just 19 minutes Friday. Over his four games since being acquired by the Cavaliers, the 27-year-old sharpshooter has averaged 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes while shooting a sizzling 61.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, Hunter is likely to continue seeing fewer shots fall his way than when he was with the Hawks, and his fantasy appeal in category-based leagues still appears to be limited to points and triples.