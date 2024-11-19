De'Andre Hunter News: Leads Atlanta in scoring Monday

Hunter amassed 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Monday's 109-108 victory over Sacramento.

Hunter might have played off the bench once again, but he carried the Hawks offensively in this win and led the team in scoring. Hunter has been limited to just four appearances due to an ongoing knee injury, but he's been extremely productive when available and has reached the 20-point mark in three of those contests. He should remain a valuable fantasy option in most formats even if he continues to come off the bench.