De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter News: Leads bench in scoring in win

RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Hunter tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 124-105 win over the New York Knicks.

Hunter once again provided a lift off the Cleveland bench Wednesday, pacing all bench players in scoring while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Hunter has reached the double-digit scoring mark in seven straight contests, posted 15 or more points in three of those outings.

De'Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
