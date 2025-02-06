Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter News: Productive in another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Hunter had 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to San Antonio.

Hunter has started in each of the Hawks' last two games and has scored at least 20 points both times, so he remains productive regardless of whether he's starting or playing off the bench. He's likely to remain in the starting lineup since Jalen Johnson (shoulder) won't return this season, and it's conceivable to expect an uptick in his touches and overall usage rate. Hunter has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances, averaging 20.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in that stretch.

