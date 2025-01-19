De'Andre Hunter News: Puts up 16 points in return

Hunter (foot) tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 119-115 overtime win over the Celtics.

Hunter had missed the Hawks' previous two games with left foot soreness, but he operated with no restrictions in his return Saturday, with his 32 minutes off the bench leading all Atlanta reserves. Though Zaccharie Risacher (adductor) looks set to miss additional games, Hunter appears poised to stick in his sixth-man role while Vit Krejci replaces Risacher on the top unit. In any case, Hunter's playing time should remain stable, so he'll continue to make for a useful streaming option for points and three-pointers in 10-team leagues or shallower where he might still be on the waiver wire.