De'Andre Hunter News: Scores season-high 35 points

Hunter provided 35 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to Minnesota.

Hunter returned from a one-game absence, leading the Hawks with a season-high 35 points off the bench. Both Trae Young (hamstring) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) were missing, meaning Hunter was left to shoulder the bulk of the offensive load. Through the first 32 games of the season, Hunter is putting up a career-high 19.2 points per game, providing Atlanta with a relatively consistent scoring threat as part of the second unit.