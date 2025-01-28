Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter News: Scores season-high 35 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Hunter provided 35 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to Minnesota.

Hunter returned from a one-game absence, leading the Hawks with a season-high 35 points off the bench. Both Trae Young (hamstring) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) were missing, meaning Hunter was left to shoulder the bulk of the offensive load. Through the first 32 games of the season, Hunter is putting up a career-high 19.2 points per game, providing Atlanta with a relatively consistent scoring threat as part of the second unit.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now