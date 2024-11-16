De'Andre Hunter News: Scores well off bench in return

Hunter (personal/knee) scored 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's 129-117 win over the Wizards.

Hunter was back in action after missing the Hawks' last 10 games due to a right knee injury and then a personal matter. The 26-year-old had started in both of his appearances prior to his recent absence, but the Hawks eased him back into the rotation in a bench role Friday, with rookie No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher retaining his spot on the top unit. While Hunter could eventually reclaim his starting spot, his playing-time upside could be capped by the presence of Risacher as well as the eventual return of Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), who resumed practicing in the G League on Friday and could be cleared for game action with Atlanta at some point during the upcoming week.