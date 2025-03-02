Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter News: Starting on Sunday sans Mitchell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 12:28pm

Hunter will start Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (rest) getting the afternoon off, Hunter will make his second start as a Cavalier. In his debut with Cleveland, Hunter posted 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes as a starter during a 128-107 win over Minnesota on Feb. 10. Over his last six appearances off the bench, Hunter averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.5 minutes per game.

De'Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
