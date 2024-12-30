Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter News: Stays hot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Hunter finished with 22 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists in a blowout win against the Raptors on the road.

Hunter has scored 22 points or more in five of his last six games for the Hawks. The 27-year-old continues to be one of the most consistent players for Atlanta this season, as he's carved out a role as the team's sixth man and one of the best players in the NBA in that role.

