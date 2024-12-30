De'Andre Hunter News: Stays hot in win
Hunter finished with 22 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists in a blowout win against the Raptors on the road.
Hunter has scored 22 points or more in five of his last six games for the Hawks. The 27-year-old continues to be one of the most consistent players for Atlanta this season, as he's carved out a role as the team's sixth man and one of the best players in the NBA in that role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now