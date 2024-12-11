De'Andre Hunter News: Strong offensive showing

Hunter registered 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and one rebound across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Knicks.

Hunter scored at least 20 points for the fifth straight game, continuing his strong offensive season. Despite missing 10 games earlier in the season due to injury, Hunter has been a picture of consistency, something that has eluded him in the past. Across 15 games played, he has averaged a healthy 19.6 points and 2.7 three-pointers per contest.