De'Andre Hunter News: Suiting up Saturday

Hunter (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

The Hawks will be close to full strength Saturday for this marquee matchup, as Trae Young (ribs) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) will be available, too. Hunter will return from a two-game absence and aim to bounce back from a slow start in January, averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 35.5 percent from the floor in five contests this month.