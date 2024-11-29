Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter News: Team-high 23 points vs. Cavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Hunter racked up 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Hunter led the Hawks in scoring Friday for a second straight game despite coming off the bench. He has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 27.1 minutes per contest.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
