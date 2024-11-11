De'Andre Hunter News: Will miss Tuesday's game
Hunter (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter has been medically cleared to return from right knee inflammation that kept him sidelined for the Hawks' last nine games. However, he will remain away from the team Tuesday due to personal family reasons. Hunter may be available for Friday's game against the Wizards.
