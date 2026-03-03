DeAndre Jordan headshot

DeAndre Jordan News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Jordan isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Jordan will revert back to the bench with Zion Williamson returning to the hardwood Tuesday evening. Jordan struggled to see much playing time even when in the starting five, so he's unlikely to have much upside in Los Angeles.

DeAndre Jordan
New Orleans Pelicans
