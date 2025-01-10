DeAndre Jordan News: Back to bench against Nets

Jordan isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Brooklyn.

With Nikola Jokic (illness) back to man the middle, Jordan will revert to his usual role as a reserve for the Nuggets on Friday. The veteran big man is averaging 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 points, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals in 14.4 minutes while shooting 62.5 percent from the field across his past five outings.