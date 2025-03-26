Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DeAndre Jordan headshot

DeAndre Jordan News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 5:38pm

Jordan is not in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Jordan was in the Nuggets' starting five for the last two games, but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday due to the return of Nikola Jokic (ankle). Across those two starts, Jordan averaged 10.5 points on 69.2 percent shooting, 16.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.5 minutes per contest.

DeAndre Jordan
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now