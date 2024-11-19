Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeAndre Jordan headshot

DeAndre Jordan News: Dusted off in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Jordan posted four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds and one steal over eight minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 victory over Memphis.

Jordan was dusted off once again, playing minutes as the backup center after Nikola Jokic was once again ruled out due to personal reasons. Primarily serving as a veteran leader in the locker room, there is no reason to think Jordan's role will extend beyond spot-minutes if and when the Nuggets are shorthanded.

DeAndre Jordan
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now