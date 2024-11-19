DeAndre Jordan News: Dusted off in victory

Jordan posted four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds and one steal over eight minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 victory over Memphis.

Jordan was dusted off once again, playing minutes as the backup center after Nikola Jokic was once again ruled out due to personal reasons. Primarily serving as a veteran leader in the locker room, there is no reason to think Jordan's role will extend beyond spot-minutes if and when the Nuggets are shorthanded.