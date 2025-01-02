DeAndre Jordan News: Impactful off bench

Jordan closed Wednesday's 139-120 victory over the Hawks with eight points (4-4 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 15 minutes.

Jordan recorded his fourth game of the season Wednesday with at least one steal and one block. The veteran big man continues to be Denver's primary back center to Nikola Jokic. Over Jordan's last 10 outings, he is averaging 3.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.6 minutes on 75.0 percent shooting from the field.