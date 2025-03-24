DeAndre Jordan News: Makes most of start

Jordan finished Sunday's 116-111 win over Houston with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Jordan started at center Sunday with Nikola Jokic (ankle) still sidelined, pushing Russell Westbrook to the second unit. According to coach Michael Malone, Jokic is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, but he's expected back at some point during the team's five-game homestand. If Jordan remains in the starting lineup, he'll be worth a look as a streamer after his eruption Sunday night.