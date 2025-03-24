DeAndre Jordan News: Nears triple-double

Jordan totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

Jordan was surprisingly productive in the assist column Monday, setting a new season high in just his second March appearance. The veteran center has made a splash while filling in for Nikola Jokic (ankle), recording a double-double in back-to-back performances. Jordan can be considered a worthwhile streaming option until Jokic gets the green light to return.