DeAndre Jordan News: Nears triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 10:37pm

Jordan totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

Jordan was surprisingly productive in the assist column Monday, setting a new season high in just his second March appearance. The veteran center has made a splash while filling in for Nikola Jokic (ankle), recording a double-double in back-to-back performances. Jordan can be considered a worthwhile streaming option until Jokic gets the green light to return.

DeAndre Jordan
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
