DeAndre Jordan News: Pulls down double-digit boards

Jordan totaled four points (2-5 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-105 win over the Suns.

The veteran center got a bit of extended run in the fourth quarter as Nikola Jokic took a seat, and Jordan parlayed the opportunity into a season high in boards. The 36-year-old is actually third on the Nuggets' depth chart in the middle, however -- Zeke Nnaji played 21 minutes Saturday -- and Jordan hasn't seen 20-plus minutes in a game since making a spot start against the Rockets on Jan. 15, giving him very limited fantasy appeal.