DeAndre Jordan News: Quiet night as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Jordan grabbed eight boards, blocked three shots and recorded one steal through 23 minutes in Wednesday's 128-108 loss to the Rockets.

In Nikola Jokic's (elbow) absence, Jordan was active on the glass as expected, but failed to even take a shot during Wednesday's contest, making his second start of the season a bit of a dud for fantasy purposes. In his last start with Jokic out, the veteran big man put up 12 points and nine rebounds, so he's not without value if Jokic continues to miss time, but he's certainly unreliable as he proved Wednesday. Jordan's next chance to start comes Friday against the Heat.

