DeAndre Jordan headshot

DeAndre Jordan News: Sliding to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Jordan won't start Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jordan got the starting nod in Thursday's loss to Detroit but will slide to the second unit in favor of Yves Missi on Friday. Jordan recorded six straight DNP-CDs before Thursday's contest, so the veteran big man isn't guaranteed to see the court Friday.

DeAndre Jordan
New Orleans Pelicans
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