DeAndre Jordan News: Starting sans Jokic

Jordan will start in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Aaron Gordon has been serving as the club's starting center due to Nikola Jokic (ankle) being sidelined, though Jordan will suit up for the first time since March 2, pushing Russell Westbrook to the bench. Jordan made two starts during January, accumulating 12 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists across 46 total minutes.