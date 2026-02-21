DeAndre Jordan News: Starting Saturday
Jordan will start against the 76ers on Saturday.
The veteran center hasn't seen game action since Oct. 29 but will join the starting lineup in favor of Bryce McGowens on Saturday. Over two regular-season outings (one start) thus far, Jordan has averaged 4.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest.
