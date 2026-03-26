DeAndre Jordan headshot

DeAndre Jordan News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 3:39pm

Jordan is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons.

Dejounte Murray, Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson will join Jordan in the first unit for Thursday's game. In six starts this season, Jordan has posted averages of 3.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest.

DeAndre Jordan
New Orleans Pelicans
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