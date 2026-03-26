DeAndre Jordan News: Starting Thursday
Jordan is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons.
Dejounte Murray, Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson will join Jordan in the first unit for Thursday's game. In six starts this season, Jordan has posted averages of 3.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest.
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