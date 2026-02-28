DeAndre Jordan News: Sticks in starting lineup

Jordan contributed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 victory over the Jazz.

Jordan was given the starting nod for the fourth straight game, although his playing time tells a different story. Despite starting, he has logged no more than 13 minutes in each of the past two games, an indication that he could slide back out of the rotation, especially with Yves Missi returning from a calf strain. Even if Jordan can remain a nightly part of the rotation, his days of being a viable fantasy asset are now well behind him.