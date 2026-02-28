DeAndre Jordan headshot

DeAndre Jordan News: Sticks in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:48pm

Jordan contributed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 victory over the Jazz.

Jordan was given the starting nod for the fourth straight game, although his playing time tells a different story. Despite starting, he has logged no more than 13 minutes in each of the past two games, an indication that he could slide back out of the rotation, especially with Yves Missi returning from a calf strain. Even if Jordan can remain a nightly part of the rotation, his days of being a viable fantasy asset are now well behind him.

DeAndre Jordan
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeAndre Jordan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeAndre Jordan See More
LA Clippers Quarter Century Team: Who Makes the All-Time Starting Lineup Since 2000?
NBA
LA Clippers Quarter Century Team: Who Makes the All-Time Starting Lineup Since 2000?
Author Image
Christopher Boan
238 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
339 days ago
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 24
NBA
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 24
Rotowire Staff
341 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
341 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
360 days ago