DeAndre Jordan headshot

DeAndre Jordan News: Turns back clock in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:10pm

Jordan amassed six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-111 victory over the 76ers.

After not touching an NBA court since Oct 29, Jordan was thrust into the starting lineup Saturday. Not only did he log a season-high 31 minutes, but he rewarded anyone who took a chance on him by gobbling up a game-high 15 rebounds to go with four blocked shots. It's unlikely Jordan will put up these type of numbers consistently, but he appears to still have the ability to crash the boards and make an impact on defense.

DeAndre Jordan
New Orleans Pelicans
