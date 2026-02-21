DeAndre Jordan News: Turns back clock in win
Jordan amassed six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-111 victory over the 76ers.
After not touching an NBA court since Oct 29, Jordan was thrust into the starting lineup Saturday. Not only did he log a season-high 31 minutes, but he rewarded anyone who took a chance on him by gobbling up a game-high 15 rebounds to go with four blocked shots. It's unlikely Jordan will put up these type of numbers consistently, but he appears to still have the ability to crash the boards and make an impact on defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeAndre Jordan See More
-
NBA All-Quarter Century Team
LA Clippers Quarter Century Team: Who Makes the All-Time Starting Lineup Since 2000?231 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26332 days ago
-
NBA Picks
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 24334 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24334 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 5353 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeAndre Jordan See More