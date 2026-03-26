DeAndre Williams Injury: Dealing with leg injury

Williams was not available for Wednesday's 120-118 G League win over the Long Island Nets because of a left lower leg issue.

Williams was a regular starter and had recently produced consistent double-digit scoring numbers along with five or more rebounds in six successive contests. However, he's now at risk of missing the last few games of the campaign while the severity of his blow remains unknown. Either Igor Milicic or two-way player Tyrese Martin could continue to fill in for Williams if required in upcoming action.