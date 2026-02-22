DeAndre Williams News: All-around production Saturday

Williams racked up 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks over 38 minutes in Saturday's 102-101 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Williams stayed efficient and added a variety of actions to help his team on both ends of the floor in this game. He's in excellent form after posting a double-double in each of his last five starts. Furthermore, his total of 10 double-doubles represents the second-highest figure on the team this season.