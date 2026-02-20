DeAndre Williams News: Double-doubles in win

Williams contributed 27 points (13-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Williams was very efficient Thursday, with his 81.3 percent shooting from the field marking his best rate since Dec. 21. The 29-year-old has now posted at least 14 points in eight consecutive G League contests. Additionally, he recorded a double-double for the fourth straight game.