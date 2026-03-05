DeAndre Williams News: Posts 32 points in G League victory

Williams logged 32 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 125-122 win over the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Williams scored 20 of his 32 points in the first half and could have had more had he not been in foul trouble. He finished Wednesday's game as the second-leading scorer behind Blue Coats teammate Kennedy Chandler (34 points). Williams is averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over 26.0 minutes per game in the G League this season.