DeAndre Williams News: Secures double-double in G League

Williams collected 25 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 128-119 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Williams surged to a second straight double-double after failing to tally a double-double in his first six appearances of March. He continues to piece together a strong 2025-26 campaign in the G League, averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 43 games.