Deante Johnson News: Scores 20 points as reserve

Johnson posted 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Johnson's previous season high was eight, which he'd reached three times prior to Saturday, including in the Gold's previous two contests. Given his recent hot streak, Johnson should continue to play around 25 minutes per game after he topped the 20-minute threshold only once over his first 20 appearances this season.