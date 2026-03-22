De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Dealing with left hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Melton is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a left hand contusion.

Melton may have picked up the injury during Saturday's loss against the Hawks, when he played 22 minutes and finished with 20 points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal. While he's listed on the injury report, the probable tag indicates that Melton should be available to play Monday, barring a setback.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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