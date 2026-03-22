De'Anthony Melton Injury: Dealing with left hand injury
Melton is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a left hand contusion.
Melton may have picked up the injury during Saturday's loss against the Hawks, when he played 22 minutes and finished with 20 points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal. While he's listed on the injury report, the probable tag indicates that Melton should be available to play Monday, barring a setback.
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