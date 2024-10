Melton is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a chest contusion.

Melton is one of three Warriors who have been listed as questionable for Friday's matchup, with Stephen Curry (hip) and Draymond Green (knee) being the others. Melton came off the bench in the season opener against Portland on Wednesday, and if he continues to feature in that role, his fantasy upside won't be very high going forward.