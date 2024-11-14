Fantasy Basketball
De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Diagnosed with sprained ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 1:31pm

The Warriors announced Thursday that Melton has a sprained left ACL and will not play in Friday's game versus the Grizzles.

While it's unclear exactly what Melton's return timetable is, he is set to undergo further tests, and the Warriors will provide updates when available. In his absence, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are candidates to receive increased playing time.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
