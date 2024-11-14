De'Anthony Melton Injury: Diagnosed with sprained ACL
The Warriors announced Thursday that Melton has a sprained left ACL and will not play in Friday's game versus the Grizzles.
While it's unclear exactly what Melton's return timetable is, he is set to undergo further tests, and the Warriors will provide updates when available. In his absence, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are candidates to receive increased playing time.
