De'Anthony Melton Injury: Downgraded to out
Melton (thigh) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
The initial plan was for Melton to play in the second half of the team's back-to-back for the first time this season, but Golden State has since decided otherwise. Look for Gary Payton and Will Richard to see an uptick in minutes with Melton sidelined.
