De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Melton (thigh) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

The initial plan was for Melton to play in the second half of the team's back-to-back for the first time this season, but Golden State has since decided otherwise. Look for Gary Payton and Will Richard to see an uptick in minutes with Melton sidelined.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
