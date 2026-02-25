De'Anthony Melton Injury: Erupts for 28 points
Melton (knee) notched 28 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Melton went off for a season-high 28 points, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors dropped to 30-28 on the season. Melton is taking advantage of a usage-rate bump in the absence of Stephen Curry, but he may be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set Wednesday against Memphis.
